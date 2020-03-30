|
Dixie Lynne Anthony, age 69, of LaBelle, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. She was born in Kirksville, Mo., on July 5, 1950, the daughter of Johnnie "Red" and Evelyn Creason Holt. She was united in marriage to Donald R. Anthony at Stillwater, Minn., and he preceded her in death on May 20, 2007. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Dakota John Anthony, niece Sharon Brinkman and a sister-in-law Laura McDonald, brothers Harold and Darold McDonald. Surviving are her children, Jeffrey (Anne) Anthony, Michael Anthony, Heather Anthony, Amber Anthony, Charity Ann Clark, brothers, Artie (Marsha) Holt, one sister Rosemary (Fred) Schultz, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and Karen Simmons of Coyne Center, Ill., Sandy Tipton of Quincy, and Sandy Koring of Omaha, Neb. Dixie received her education in Quincy, where she graduated from Quincy High School. She also attended Black Hawk College in Moline, Ill. and Trinity School of Nursing. Dixie was a retired Registered Nurse and had received the Golden Rose award for Patient Excellence of Crisis. She was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Quincy, IL. Dixie enjoyed helping others and spending time with her grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the LaBelle Cemetery. Pastor Paul Harvey will officiate the services. There will be no visitation. Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Mo., is in charge of arrangements. Casket bearers will be family. Memorials are suggested to the LaBelle Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020