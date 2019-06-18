QUINCY -- Dolores Edna O'Dear, 88, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy. Dolores was born Feb. 19, 1931 at her grandparents home in rural Fowler, Ill., to Dorothy Hibbert Decker and Ed Decker. Her mother passed away when Dolores was five years old and she was raised by her aunt, Bertha Buckley of Paloma. Dolores graduated from Central High School in 1949 and then worked at the food counter of Kresge Department Store. At a social gathering with friends, Dolores met the love of her life, John H. O'Dear. They were wed on Oct. 28, 1950, and of this union, five sons were born. Dolores raised her family and many others. She had a daycare in her home for 57 years. Dolores was very loving and giving and loved each daycare child as her own. She often made cakes for her church, Grace United Methodist, and others in need. Dolores enjoyed camping and watching her children and grandchildren grow and was an important part in each of their lives. Dolores is survived by four sons, Steven (Deb) O'Dear, Sr., Robert (Barbara) O'Dear, Mark (Annie) O'Dear, and Paul (Debbie) O'Dear; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn O'Dear; 10 grandchildren, Steven Jr., Timothy, Wade, Audrey, Paige, Afton, Cassie, Tait, Matt, and Cassie; and 12 great-grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, John; her eldest son, Jack; her parents; two brothers, Darwin and Donald; and a special friend, Bonnie O'Dear. Dolores was a wonderful person with a caring heart and was loved by everyone who met her. Services: 5 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Riley officiating. Burial: Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday June 20, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials: or a . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 18 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary