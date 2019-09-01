Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Llc
4764 N Stockton Hill Rd
Kingman, AZ 86409
(928) 529-5058
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Angell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores J. Angell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores J. Angell Obituary
Dolores J. Angell, 83, passed away at home at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, from heart failure, in Kingman, Ariz., where she resided for 40 years.

Dolores Angell was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Quincy, Ill.

Dolores enjoyed playing the game of golf with her husband for many years. They traveled together across the country playing on numerous golf courses. She was proud of her hole-in-one on Kingman's Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, where the mayor of Kingman witnessed her shot. Dolores was an avid bingo player in the Kingman community, and enjoyed playing daily with her husband, up to his death on Sept. 25, 2018.

She is survived by one daughter, Kim Carlsen and her husband, Rod; a son, Billy G. Angell; one sister, Donna VonderHaar; one brother-in-law, Marvin Canterbury; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Billy E. Angell; her parents, Robert and Pearl Richmiller of Quincy; one sister, Dorothy Canterbury; and one brother-in-law, Robert VonderHaar.

Due to her wishes there are no funeral services.

The family would like to thank Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services of Kingman, Ariz., for their compassion and assistance with the passing of our family members.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dolores J. Angell, visit the Sympathy Store at mohavememorial.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now