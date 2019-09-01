|
|
Dolores J. Angell, 83, passed away at home at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, from heart failure, in Kingman, Ariz., where she resided for 40 years. Dolores Angell was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Quincy, Ill. Dolores enjoyed playing the game of golf with her husband for many years. They traveled together across the country playing on numerous golf courses. She was proud of her hole-in-one on Kingman's Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, where the mayor of Kingman witnessed her shot. Dolores was an avid bingo player in the Kingman community, and enjoyed playing daily with her husband, up to his death on Sept. 25, 2018. She is survived by one daughter, Kim Carlsen and her husband, Rod; a son, Billy G. Angell; one sister, Donna VonderHaar; one brother-in-law, Marvin Canterbury; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Billy E. Angell; her parents, Robert and Pearl Richmiller of Quincy; one sister, Dorothy Canterbury; and one brother-in-law, Robert VonderHaar. Due to her wishes there are no funeral services. The family would like to thank Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services of Kingman, Ariz., for their compassion and assistance with the passing of our family members. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dolores J. Angell, visit the Sympathy Store at mohavememorial.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019