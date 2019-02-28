Dolores June Sides, 88, of Versailles, died at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Mount Sterling to Ralph Walter and Alice Louise Howard Buss. She married Hubert Eugene Sides on Sept. 3, 1952, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mount Sterling. He died Oct. 18, 2017. Mrs. Sides was a homemaker and also had worked at Brown County State Bank in Mount Sterling for several years. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Mount Sterling with the Class of 1948. Dolores was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling. She also was a member of Holy Family Women's Guild, where she organized funeral dinners for many years. Survivors include two sons, David Sides and Darin Sides (Kara), all of Versailles; two grandchildren, Addison and Carson Sides, both of Versailles; a sister, MaryAnn Yeakel (John) of Mount Sterling; a brother, John Buss of Meredosia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son in infancy; and three sisters, Jeanette Flynn, Barbara Langan and Harriett "Jean" Carpenter. SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Mount Sterling, with the Rev. Steve Thompson and the Rev. Mike Ellerman conducting. Burial will be in Mount Sterling Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. MEMORIALS: St. Mary's School, Brown County Against Cancer or Versailles Genealogical and Historical Society. ARRANGEMENTS: Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. WEBSITE: hendrickerfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary