Dolores Quinn, 73, of Hannibal, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Beth Haven Nursing Home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, with the Rev. Tim Goodman officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Pallbearers will be Aaron Quinn, Chris Quinn, Chris Kaufmann, Dan May, John (Jesse) Green and Mike Gash. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Dolores was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Hannibal, to Leslie Singleton Darr Sr. and Hallye Maxine Dean Darr Shelton. She married Donald R. Quinn on Feb. 17, 1963, in Ralls County, Mo. Survivors include two children, Kevin W. Quinn (Bianca) of Moberly, Mo., and Diane Gash (Michael) of Quincy, Ill.; a brother, Leslie Singleton Darr Jr. (Janet) of Iberia, Mo.; a sister, Barbara Hodges of Rolla, Mo.; special cousin, Beverly Green (John) of Troy, Mo.; four grandchildren, Aaron Quinn, Christopher Quinn (Elle), Meghan Kaufmann (Chris), Miranda May (Dan); and great-grandchildren, Carter Kaufmann and Cora Kaufmann. She was preceded in death by her mother; father; brother-in-law, Ronald Hodges; uncle, Earl Ward; aunt, Helen Berniece Ward; and cousins, Harold and Johnny Ward. Dolores worked as a homemaker. Dolores loved to cross stitch and spend time with her family. A wonderful baker, Dolores made the best cinnamon rolls, homemade pies and monkey bread. "Young and the Restless" soap operas, sweets of any kind and Diet Cokes were a few of Dolores' favorites. Dolores loved her pets over the years and always enjoyed seeing other's pets as well. A devoted grandmother, Dolores' greatest joy was her family. Dolores was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019