LIBERTY, Ill. -- Dolores "Dee" Siebers, 81, formerly of Liberty, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church by the Rev. Tom Donovan. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on Apr. 29, 2019
