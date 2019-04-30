LIBERTY, Ill. -- Dolores "Dee" Siebers, 81, formerly of Liberty, Ill., died at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born July 1, 1937, in Quincy, a daughter of Henry and Olivia (Maas) Ehrhardt. She married John J. Siebers on Sept. 8, 1956, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, and he preceded her in death on June 21, 2018. Dee was a CNA who worked at Good Samaritan and then she worked at Blessing for 12 years prior to retiring. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Altar Society. Dee also was a member of the Western Catholic Union. For many years she and John enjoyed square dancing. Dee was an excellent cook and a talented seamstress. She liked gardening and life on the farm. Her time spent with family was the best time of all. Survivors include eight children, Janice Siebers of Quincy, Russell Siebers of Quincy, Carol Cornwell and her husband Lon of Quincy, Frank Siebers and his wife Brenda of Fowler, Ill., Mark Siebers of Quincy, LouAnne Hoskins and her husband Bradly of Camp Point, Ill., David Siebers and his wife Carla of Camp Point, and Gary Siebers and his wife Jenny of Payson, Ill.; 15 grandchildren, Erin Siebers, Ethan Siebers and his wife Annette, Connor Cornwell, Reed Cornwell, Camron Cornwell, Joel Siebers and his wife Ashley, Mathew Siebers and his fiancée Neena Cherayil, Grace Siebers, Leland Hoskins and his wife Courtney, Olivia Cramsey and her husband Josh, Adessa Siebers, Adrian Siebers, Levi Siebers, Wyatt Siebers, and Colton "Gus" Siebers; great-grandchildren, Brayden Hoskins, Mason Hoskins, Lynden John Cramsey and Mabel Dolores Cramsey; sisters, Esther Sherman and Margie Benz both of Quincy; sisters-in-law, Joan Siebers and Janis Siebers; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son John Siebers Jr. in infancy; a daughter-in-law, Donna Siebers; two brothers, Robert and Paul Ehrhardt; a sister Evelyn (Richard) Grawe; and a brother-in-law, Albert Benz. Dee's family sincerely thanks the doctors, nurses and professional staff at the Illinois Veteran's Home and at Blessing Hospital 5400 and CVU for the tremendous care she received from all of them. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at St. Anthony Church. MEMORIALS: St. Anthony Catholic Church, Blessing Foundation for HOSPICE or the Illinois Veteran's Home Activities Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019