|
|
Dolores Spielbauer, 90, of Quincy, died at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. Dolores was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Waukegan, a daughter of Jacob and Agnes Prescott Seib. She married Arnold Spielbauer on March 2, 1952. He preceded her in death Oct. 12, 2019. She attended Lake Zurich High School and graduated in 1946. Dolores work at Abbot Laboratories and also at Downey Veterans Hospital. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of St. John. Dolores' passions were sewing and crafts. She made nearly all of her own clothes, and enjoyed word games and puzzles. She was very meticulous, and amazed everyone who knew her with her mastery of crossword puzzles, "jumble" games, anagrams and similar intellectual pursuits. Dolores also had a terrific sense of humor, often based on puns and the highest forms of wordplay. Even at age 90, she amazed her own sons by adding up every long-distance phone call on a three-page phone bill, in her head, and then by hand, and checking and double-checking to ensure that the phone company had not "made a math error." This was typically done in mere minutes, and once Dolores saw that her final total had matched up with the amount of the bill, then and only then, would the bill be paid. Dolores was also known for her love of nature and her avid support for ecological issues. She was an avid bird watcher, and believed strongly in preserving the planet for future generations. She and her late husband enjoyed all forms of camping, canoeing, hiking and exploring hidden natural environments. Her prized possession was a beautiful one-person canoe that her late husband, Arnold, had spent years building, especially for her. Survivors include her three children, Glen Spielbauer of Dallas, Texas, Bruce Spielbauer of Orland Park, Ill., and Mark (Cheryl) Spielbauer of Springfield; stepgranddaughter, Kristin (Mike) Baille of Littleton, Colo.; three stepgreat-granddaughters, Kelly, McKenna and Ashlyn Baillie of Littleton; and sister, Betty Stilke of Woodstock, Ill. In addition to her husband, Dolores was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Lutheran Church of St. John with the Rev. Steve Hayden officiating. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the service. To attend Dolores' service remotely (or to view a recording for up to 90 days), please join us at 1 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Aug. 11, using this link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/17443427 Burial will be in Mound Prairie Cemetery, Beverly, Ill. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to National Audubon Society. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020