QUINCY -- Dona Kathleen Padavic, 74, of Quincy, passed away at 7 a.m Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Sunset Home in Quincy. Dona was born May 24, 1946, in Pittsfield, Ill., to Howard and D. Helen Bauch Stephens. She was married to Philip Padavic on April 8, 1978 in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2000. Dona was a graduate of Payson Seymour High School and worked in numerous Quincy nursing homes as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing and playing the piano. Survivors include three children, Cristina Cargill (Devin) of Quincy, Eric Padavic of Quincy, and Adam Padavic of San Diego, Calif.; three grandchildren, Joseph Frese, Ethan Frese and Callie Frese, all of Quincy; a sister, Carol Stephens of Westerville, Ohio; a brother, Richard Stephens of Quincy; four sisters in-law, Joyce Stephens, Tommy Padavic, Melanie Padavic and Linda Padavic; two brothers in-law, Victor Padavic and Joseph Padavic; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Dona was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Helen Stephens; as well as Patty Barnwell, John Padavic, William Padavic and Ray Padavic. A graveside service will be at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Greenmount Cemetery. Jeff Thayer, Sharon Roftad and Kristina Wagler will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Memorials may be made to the Great River Honor Flight. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
