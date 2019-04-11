MENDON, Ill. -- Donald C. Mealiff, 91, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 22, 1928, to late Walter and Marjorie (Myers) Mealiff in Quincy. He married LaVerne Alhorn on April 4, 1954, in Arensville. She died Aug. 1, 2017. Don graduated from Mendon Township High School in 1946 and attended Colorado State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. He was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer and sold Pioneer seed corn for 13 years. Don was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Mendon. He was a Sunday school teacher and served on the church council for many years. Don was a leader in the community. He enjoyed bringing people together to help make the area a better place. He was a member and served as president of the Mendon Lions Club, the Adams County Soil and Water Conversation Board, and Glenwood Community Club. He also was a member of the Adams County Farm Bureau serving on the board for six years and chairman of the extension council for two years. In addition, he was a member of the Old Thyme Association and had been a leader of the Mendon Marvels 4-H Club. Don loved his community and wanted to preserve the history of Mendon. Through the Lions Club he recorded interviews with longtime residents about their lives and the way they lived in the early 20th century. He then donated the videos to the 4-Star Library. After retiring from farming, Don and LaVerne ran the Honey Creek Kettle Corn stand for 20 years, attending fairs and festivals from Northern Illinois to Central Florida. Don enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. He also took pleasure in rekindling old friendships as he organized several reunions for the U.S. Army company with which he had been stationed. He was very instrumental in organizing reunions for his high school class many times in the last 73 years. Don was a true friend. A special thank you goes to Don's hospice team and caregivers who provided such wonderful care and support to not only Don but also to his family. Don is survived by four children, Janet (Stan) Hendrickson of Mendon, David Mealiff of Golden, Colo., Debbie (John) Dowdall of Tucson, Ariz., and Anita (Mike) Stasiak of Lakeland, Fla.; six grandchildren, Joyce (Doug) Woodruff of Mendon, Scott Hendrickson of Chicago, Lindsey (Bucky) Smith of Lakeland, Ashley (Brandon) McMillen of Valrico, Fla., Joe Dowdall of Tucson and Heather Dowdall of Flagstaff, Ariz.; two great-grandsons, Logan Woodruff and Jasper Smith; a sister, Marilyn, (Gerald) Miller of Mendon; and many nieces and nephews. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Salem Lutheran Church in Mendon with Dan Wilson conducting. Burial will be in Mendon Cemetery with military honors by Bear Creek American Legion Post 823. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. MEMORIALS: Unity Point Hospice Moments that Matter, Salem Lutheran Church or Glenwood Community Club. ARRANGEMENTS: Hunter Funeral Home. WEBSITE: hunterfuneralhomes.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary