Donald D. Akright, 87, of Hannibal, passed away at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Luther Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Drish officiating. Burial with full military rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Donald was born September 28, 1932, in Hull, Ill., to Charles Lyle Akright and Catherine Alberta Menger Akright. He married Margaret Ann "Annie" McKinstry on June 1, 1957, at Fifth Street Baptist Church in Hannibal. She preceded him in death Sept. 13, 1982. Survivors include two children, Patricia Ann Akright-Johnson (Scott) and Donald Christopher "Chris" Akright (Tana); two brothers, Jerry Akright (Barb) and Dick Akright (Carla); two sisters, Mary McKay (Raymond) and Sharon Lovelace (Jim); three grandchildren, Angela Dillman (Aaron), Megan Aleksick (Michael) and Annie Killion (Chad); five great-grandchildren, Bradley Dillman (Alexis), Brandon Dillman, Branson Dillman, Clayton Aleksick and Savannah Killion; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rocky Dale Akright; two brothers, Edward Akright and George Akright; a sister, Eva Lou Yates; and a niece, Sara Roth. Donald served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. During his time in the Air Force, Donald was a Golden Gloves Boxer. He also served as a member of the Military Police and Naval Reserve. Professionally, Donald worked for Altorfer-CAT. He retired Dec. 31, 1994, from the transmission department. Donald enjoyed watching UFC fighting, or just simply setting on his porch smoking his pipe. Fishing on the river in his son's boat, watching the deer or taking his son Rocky for a ride were a few of the things that Donald enjoyed during his retirement. Donald loved his family and attended all of his grandchildren's sporting events. He really looked forward to big family meals, especially around the holidays. Donald was small but mighty, and he never knew a stranger. All of the staff at the nursing home called him "Pops." Donald was a member of Fifth Street Baptist Church and on occasion he would attend the Crossing Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olivet Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bradley Dillman, Brandon Dillman, Mike Aleksick, John Akright, Junior Muehring and Cory Muehring. Honorary pallbearers will be Branson Dillman, Clayton Aleksick, Savannah Killion, Jamie Akright and Jim McCarty. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019