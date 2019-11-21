|
Donald Dale Rhea, 92, of Quincy, and formerly of Taylor, Mo., died at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Donald was born May 5, 1927, in Clayton, Ill., the son of Liston and Wilma Severns Rhea. On June 16, 1948, he married Marcella Jean Ballow in Quincy. She survives. Donald attended schools in Quincy. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1947 on the destroyer USS D.H. Fox. In 1951, he started working for the CB&Q Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe, until he retired in 1989 after 38 years of service. In his spare time, Donald enjoyed square dancing, woodworking and small farming. Donald also enjoyed baseball, and he was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Marcella, survivors include four daughters, Linda (Terry) Collins of Brookfield, Mo., Pamela (Greg) Morris of Quincy, Debbie (Joe) Hamm of Quincy and Kelly (Gary) Ragar of Taylor, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Lou Peters of Quincy. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Donald Dale Rhea Jr.; a brother, Norman Rhea; and two sisters, Esther Follin and Ilene Tomlin. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Lance Bonnell officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online athansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019