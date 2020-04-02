|
Donald E. Beard, 64, of Pittsfield, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. He was born May 29, 1955, in Pittsfield, to Donald and Finetta "Nettie" Garman Beard. Don graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1973 and went on to attend Gem City Business College, where he received a degree in accounting. He worked at Illini Community Hospital for several years and then went to work for the Pike County Health Department, where he was an accountant for the past 25 years. He was also treasurer for the Pittsfield Community Center for many years. Don was a huge Saukee fan, attending nearly every event, and received the 2006-2007 Mr. Saukee award. He also enjoyed watching sports at home and loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Illini basketball, Rams football and St. Louis Blues hockey teams. Sports were a true passion of his, and he followed many Saukee students into their college sporting careers. Don liked going out to eat with his friends and playing video gambling machines. He was a member of a bowling league for many years, as well as a summer softball league at Pittsfield Lake. Don loved his family very much and was known for giving the funniest and most thoughtful gifts. He was a very quiet, private and witty person. Don also was the leader, caretaker and constant of his family, and he will be dearly missed by those who loved him. Survivors include his brothers, Craig (Monica) Beard of Pittsfield, Bill (Patrick Peters) Beard of Quincy and Jim Beard of Pittsfield; sisters, Karen Reese and Lori Beard, both of Pittsfield; nieces and nephews, Mallory (Jeremy) Davidsmeyer, Alayna Beard, Jenille (Eduardo Cortes) Reese, Nathan Reese, Carley (Robert) Taylor, Dylan Beard and Laklyn Westfall; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jesse, Caden, Odyn, Lance, Rayna, Rhyan, Kaelyn, Kenzie, Boyd, Audrielle and Natalia; two aunts, Harriett Hull of Quincy and Mary Beard of Barry; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be private, with interment in Pittsfield West Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Saukee Nation or Pittsfield Community Center. Niebur Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020