|
|
Donald E. Couch, 84, of Quincy died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Illinois Veteran's Home. Don was born in Hunnewell, MO on June 16, 1935, a son of William E. and Maude (Wood) Couch. He first married Norma Joyce Jarman and together they had two sons. She preceded him in death. On August 16, 1997 he married his wife Barb (Holtschlag) Howerton. The couple met when they both participated in dancing with the Q-City Outlaws. Don worked for almost 24 years at Electric Wheel. He went on to attend Quincy Technical School learning the skills needed to open his own business, Don's Upholstery, which he had from 1985 to 2000. Don then became a driver of Senior Transportation, a job he loved and was adored by those he worked with and transported. He attended Shelbina High School. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany and received an Award as a sharpshooter. Don was an active member of Union United Methodist Church. Don was an outdoorsman who throughout his life liked hunting, fishing, camping, and biking. He liked music and dancing. He and Barb traveled and cherished the winters they spent in the South. Don volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels, which was a perfect fit for his outgoing and friendly personality. In addition to his wife Barb, survivors also include his sons, Rodney Couch and Jeff Couch both of Quincy. Stepsons, Mike (Tammy) Howerton of Quincy; Mark Howerton of Canton, GA; and Jeff (Rhonda) Howerton of Helotes, TX. Grandchildren, Angie (Randy Hebel) Couch; Mykel (Blake Wagy) Couch; Autumn McCormick; Step-grandchildren including, Taylor (fiancee, Brooke Martin) Howerton; Cole Howerton; Kelsie (D.L.) Badgerow; Ashley and Joey Howerton. Great-Grandchildren, Laura and Victoria Kindhart and Claire Couch; Step-Great-Grandchildren, Donald, Brooklyn, and Dean Badgerow. Numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Mea also survive. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, Marshall Couch, Violet Couch Watson; Virgie Couch- Moody and her husband Dave; Lacy Couch-Watson and Sarah Couch in infancy, Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home with Rev. Kyle Frick and Rev. Carol Stufflebeam officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post #37 and the Illinois National Guard Honors Detail. Visitation will be held privately for the family. Memorials are suggested to Union United Methodist Church or to Meals on Wheels.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 16 to June 18, 2020