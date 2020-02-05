Home

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home
Quincy, IL
View Map
Donald E. "Donnie" Dailing


1949 - 2020
Donald E. "Donnie" Dailing Obituary
Donald Eugene "Donnie" Dailing, 70, of Hannibal, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia.

Graveside services with full military honors will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.

Donnie was born Aug. 5, 1949 in Quincy to Charles and Lucille Coleman Dailing.

He married Joyce Carol Stinson on Dec. 31, 1991, in Hannibal. She survives.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Tracy Bennett of Quincy as well as her children, Brett and Brooke, and Shana Mangold of Center, Mo., along with her children, Sylvia, Andrea, Vincent and Isaac. Also surviving is one brother, Robert Dailing of Marblehead, Ill.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Tommy, Sonny and Eddie Dailing.

Donnie proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Donnie enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors and spending time with his dogs. Donnie was a kind and gentle person with an amazing sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Joyce Dailing.

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
