Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Donald E. Green Obituary
QUINCY -- Donald E. "Don" Green, 97, of Quincy, died at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home.

Don was born Sept. 15, 1921, in Adams County, a son of Francis and Hilda Koch Green. He married Evelyn Emily Hillebrenner on March 10, 1945, in Staten Island, N.Y., She preceded him in death on Sept. 5, 1995.

Don served in the United States Navy during World War II, and he was deployed to North Africa. He loved to dance and listen to music of the 1940s.

Don was a carpenter by trade. Following his retirement from Gardner Denver, he worked in the home construction field. He and Evelyn developed and owned Don's Mobile Home Park. Don was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for more than 53 years, and he served in many capacities over the years.

Survivors include two daughters, Donna (Ron) Hodel of Normal and Glenna (David) Nicholson of Quincy; six grandchildren, Ronda (Jim) Lawry of Las Vegas, Nev., Ron (Kim) Hodel of Bloomington, Robin (Nate) McElveen of Mesa, Ariz., Todd (Amy) Triplett of Quincy, Chad (Nicole) Triplett of Aztec, N.M., Jason (Cheri) Triplett of Rushville; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Evelyn, Don was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Alene Althoff.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Martin Eden officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park.

VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

MEMORIALS: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors.

WEBSITE: hansenspear.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
