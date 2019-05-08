PITTSFIELD, Ill. -- Donald E. Martin, 90, of Pittsfield, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. He was born Oct. 2, 1928, to Otis and Lena Flesner Martin in Clayton. He married Deloras Kelly on Dec. 31, 1954, in Clayton, and she survives. Don graduated from Clayton High School in 1946, where he played many sports and received the Chicago Tribune Honorable Mention Award for basketball. He went on to join the U.S. Army and was awarded two Bronze Stars for his service in the Korean War in the 2nd Infantry Division. After his honorable discharge, Don began his career as a bricklayer/plasterer contractor. He and Deloras then moved to Pittsfield in 1965 to begin working for Moormon Manufacturing Co., later working for Cargill, and then returned to farming and contracting. Don was a longtime member of Pittsfield First Christian Church, a member of Pittsfield American Legion Post 152 and a past member of Pittsfield Moose Lodge 420. Don was an avid sports fan and a huge supporter of Pittsfield sports teams, being voted Mr. Saukee three different times. He also loved fishing, as well as quail and pheasant hunting. He and Deloras traveled all over the world together to places such as Hawaii, Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean, which they greatly enjoyed. Don was a jack of all trades and was known in the community as the person to call when something needed fixed. He was very dedicated to the town and the people living in it, never meeting a stranger. He was a loving and devoted father and husband, and will be missed for his great sense of humor. In addition to by his wife of 64 years, Deloras, survivors include a son, Jeff (Susan) Martin of Rockwall, Texas; grandchildren, Kaytlyn (Shelby) Richard of Pineville, La., and Hannah Kennedy of Salt Lake City, Utah; a great-grandson, Caleb Richard; a brother-in-law, Vernon Kelly of Quincy; and nieces and nephews, Chris Moore, Lena Borrowman, Danny Martin, Judy Hull, Darcie Brooks, Lena Kelly, Greg Kelly, Ricky Kelly, Connie Kelly and Crystal Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Lena Martin; brothers, Russell Martin, Roy Martin and Arthur Martin; and a sister, Rosalie Pratt. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Pittsfield First Christian Church. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday in Clayton Southside Cemetery. VISITATION: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. MEMORIALS: Pittsfield First Christian Church or St. John's Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield. WEBSITE: nieburfh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 8 to May 10, 2019