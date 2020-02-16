|
Donald E. Pechous, 86, of Quincy, and formerly of Berwyn, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Survivors include his son, Donald J. Pechous (Cynthia Schnaitmann). He was preceded in death by his wife, Carla (nee Zourek); his parents, John M. Pechous and Frances A. (Seidel) Pechous; five brothers Roy (Vera), John (Nancy), Vernon (the late Carole), Kenneth (Pam), and his twin brother, Robert (Elizabeth). Born in Berwyn on Aug. 24, 1933, Don attended Morton High School. Don enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1952 to 1955, attaining the rank of sergeant. He was a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where he received a degree in finance. After briefly serving as a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools, Don spent most of his career in law enforcement. He was an investigator with the Cook County Sheriff's Police, internal investigator for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, security supervisor for the Illinois Industrial Commission, and chief investigator for the Illinois Department of Registration and Education. In addition to working as an investigator, Don was heavily involved in city of Berwyn politics and government, serving as First Ward alderman for 22 years, as city clerk for six years and as township committeeman for four years. Don also was the former commandant of Marine Corps League Detachment 1057 based in Murrieta, Calif. Don was an avid dog lover, adopting numerous dogs that had been abused or abandoned. Don enjoyed travel with his wife, Carla, having visited numerous European countries, South America, India and China. He made friends quickly, having many close friends not only in his hometown of Berwyn, but also gaining friends wherever he lived such as Naples, Fla., Murrieta, Calif., and Quincy. Donald E. Pechous leaves an exemplary legacy of public service and of unwavering devotion to the Pechous family, the city of Berwyn and the U.S. Marine Corps. No services are planned. Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, Calif. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020