Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Earl Smith Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Earl Smith Sr. Obituary
Donald Earl Smith Sr., 90, of Quincy, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home.

He was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Peoria to Theodor and Viola (Shelby) Smith. Mr. Smith worked at Colt Industries as a machinist for many years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Donald liked to listen to music and write poetry. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and enjoyed being outdoors.

Survivors include his children, Toussaint Smith, Donald Smith Jr., Ronald Smith, Unity Smith Seay and Robin Smith Bracey; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a stepmother, Beatrice Smith; and a grandson, Randy Bowser-Smith.

SERVICES: 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at All Faith Chapel of the Illinois Veterans Home. Burial with military rites will be in Sunset Cemetery.

VISITATION: There will be no visitation but friends are invited to the services.

ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now