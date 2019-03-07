Donald Earl Smith Sr., 90, of Quincy, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. He was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Peoria to Theodor and Viola (Shelby) Smith. Mr. Smith worked at Colt Industries as a machinist for many years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Donald liked to listen to music and write poetry. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and enjoyed being outdoors. Survivors include his children, Toussaint Smith, Donald Smith Jr., Ronald Smith, Unity Smith Seay and Robin Smith Bracey; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a stepmother, Beatrice Smith; and a grandson, Randy Bowser-Smith. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at All Faith Chapel of the Illinois Veterans Home. Burial with military rites will be in Sunset Cemetery. VISITATION: There will be no visitation but friends are invited to the services. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary