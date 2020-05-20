|
Donald Edward Roush Sr., 77, of Taylor, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service with full military honors will be held in Ellington Home Cemetery in Quincy, Ill., with Pastor Ronald Cox officiating. Donald was born April 12, 1943, in Adams County, Ill., to Charles E. and Betty L. Steele Roush. He was previously married to Susan Hollum; she survives. He later married Alice M. Ament; she preceded him in death Dec. 29, 2011. Survivors include three children, Donald E. Roush Jr. (Karen) of Quincy, Lance B. Roush (Carol) of Quincy and Lisa Roush of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Cory E. Roush, Evan J. Roush and Julia Clifton; a great-grandchild; and a brother, Jerry Roush of Quincy. In addition to his wife, Alice, Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Mark Roush. Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Professionally, Donald was a machinist at Gardner Denver. Donald loved to go duck hunting, deer hunting, golfing and square dancing. He also participated in bowling leagues in his younger years. In his free time, you could often find him gardening or following St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Family was important to Donald; he attended Roush family reunions every year, which were held all over the United States. He also made the best breakfast on Christmas morning every year for his family. He always enjoyed watching his grandsons play softball and spending time with his Chihuahuas, Thunder and Tinkerbell. Donald was a member of Ellington Memorial Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Humane Society or to the donor's choice. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 20 to May 22, 2020