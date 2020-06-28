|
Donald F. Seward, 87, of Quincy, died at 7:01 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home. Donald was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Payson, the son of Willis and Mary Johnisee Seward. He married Norma J. Osmeyer on June 16, 1951, in Quincy. She survives. Donald attended Payson High School later earned his GED. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean conflict, where he was a Purple Heart recipient. Following his return to Quincy, he was employed at Gardner Denver for 39 years as a toolmaker until his retirement in 1994. He was active in the Machinists Union. He also was an active member of Grandview Church and was a member of Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship International. After his retirement, Donald drove a school bus for Quincy Public Schools. His favorite hobbies included camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing, fish fries and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Norma, survivors include six children, Judy (Gregg) Boyer of Liberty, Donald (Laura) Seward of Palm Coast, Fla., Vicki (Chris) Cook of Palm Coast, Theresa Seward of Quincy, Ellen (Phil) Giesing of Elizabeth, Colo., and David (Lisa) Seward of Saint Peters, Mo.; 16 grandchildren, Jennifer (Wyatt) Myers of Quincy, Matthew (Liz) Boyer of Quincy, Melissa (Phil) Avery of Uxbridge, Mass., Jacob (Melissa) Seward of Evergreen, Colo., Emily Ashley of Midlothian, Va., Sarah (Troy) Thomas of Raleigh, N.C., Joshua Brown of Lexington, Ky., Rebecca (Robbie) Roberts of Lexington, Kara (Brian) Helm of Lexington, April (Derek) Hoerath of Glenwood Springs, Colo., Audrey (Wes) Porter of Elizabeth, Nathaniel Giesing of Elizabeth, Megan Seward of Tulsa, Okla., David (Elizabeth) Seward of Fort Smith, Ark., and Joel and Luke Seward of Saint Peters, Mo.; 17 great-grandchildren, Zoe Boyer of Quincy, Krysten Boyer and Clarah Avery, both of Uxebridge, Mass., Noah and Savannah Myers of Quincy, Mia Boyer of Quincy, Brad (Dani) Hudson of Quincy, Ava Ashley of Midlothian, Va., Mary Grace Seward of Evergreen, Colo., Skylar Brown, Dakotah Brown, Kymber Hockingsmith, and Kalli and Bella Floyd, all of Lexington, Ky.; and June, Magnolia and Evelyn Porter, all of Elizabeth, Colo.; three great-great grandsons, Klayton, Brendon and Kenneth Frank, all of Lexington. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard Seward and his wife, Norma; a sister, Maude Lenane and her husband, Jim; four half sisters, Lennie, Mildred, Margaret and Mary Frances; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Seward. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at Grandview Church, with the Rev. Dennis Thomas and Chaplain Dave Hall officiating. Burial with full military rites by Payson V.F.W. Post 2061 will be in Payson New Cemetery, Payson. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Illinois Veterans' Home Activities Fund for Schapers B or Grandview Church. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 28 to June 30, 2020