Donald Giesing, 76, of Mendon, formerly of Fowler, died on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in his home. He was born on Feb. 2, 1943, in Quincy, the son of Albert and Rita (Terwelp) Giesing. Donald married Rosemary M. "Rosie" Mock on May 4, 1963, in St. Francis Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 2017. Mr. Giesing worked at Moorman Manufacturing in the Safety Department for more than 30 years. Donald enjoyed gambling at the "Boat" and going for car rides. He would help farmers in any way he could. He liked trapshoots and hunting. Going out to eat and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his favorite pasttimes. Donald is survived by: Five children: Sherry (Loren) Klauser of Ursa; Cindy Kessler of Fowler; Susan Moran of Quincy; Brian (Diane) Giesing of Quincy; and Michele (Rick) Binger of Mendon; grandchildren: Ashley (Jarred) Hanlin, Adam Klauser, Cole Klauser, Cory (Katie) Kessler, Cody (Meredith) Kessler, Courtney (Dan) Huff, Chase (Kali) Moran, Riley Giesing, Payton Giesing, Brandon (Shelby) Giesing, Becky Binger and Craig Binger; great-grandchildren: Lilly Hanlin, Beau Hanlin, Mia Kessler, Noah Kessler, Owen Kessler, Piper Kessler, Jareth Huff, Harper Moran, David Giesing, Brantley Giesing, Cooper Giesing. SIBLINGS: Carol Mock, Diane Winking (Jack); Jerry Giesing (Linda); Rick Giesing (Debbie); and Steve Giesing (Diane). Many in-laws, nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his wife, Donald was also preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Jackie Giesing and Theresa Giesing and a brother-in-law: Jerry Mock. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church by Father Jeff Stone. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Funeral arrangements are with the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020