Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:15 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Giesing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Giesing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Giesing Obituary
Donald Giesing, 76, of Mendon, formerly of Fowler, died on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in his home. He was born on Feb. 2, 1943, in Quincy, the son of Albert and Rita (Terwelp) Giesing. Donald married Rosemary M. "Rosie" Mock on May 4, 1963, in St. Francis Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 2017.

Mr. Giesing worked at Moorman Manufacturing in the Safety Department for more than 30 years.

Donald enjoyed gambling at the "Boat" and going for car rides. He would help farmers in any way he could. He liked trapshoots and hunting. Going out to eat and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his favorite pasttimes.

Donald is survived by:

Five children: Sherry (Loren) Klauser of Ursa; Cindy Kessler of Fowler; Susan Moran of Quincy; Brian (Diane) Giesing of Quincy; and Michele (Rick) Binger of Mendon; grandchildren: Ashley (Jarred) Hanlin, Adam Klauser, Cole Klauser, Cory (Katie) Kessler, Cody (Meredith) Kessler, Courtney (Dan) Huff, Chase (Kali) Moran, Riley Giesing, Payton Giesing, Brandon (Shelby) Giesing, Becky Binger and Craig Binger; great-grandchildren: Lilly Hanlin, Beau Hanlin, Mia Kessler, Noah Kessler, Owen Kessler, Piper Kessler, Jareth Huff, Harper Moran, David Giesing, Brantley Giesing, Cooper Giesing.

SIBLINGS: Carol Mock, Diane Winking (Jack); Jerry Giesing (Linda); Rick Giesing (Debbie); and Steve Giesing (Diane). Many in-laws, nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his wife, Donald was also preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Jackie Giesing and Theresa Giesing and a brother-in-law: Jerry Mock.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church by Father Jeff Stone. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Funeral arrangements are with the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now