Donald Herman Heberlein, age 86, of Liberty, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Blessing Hospital. He was born on Feb. 23, 1933, in Liberty, the son of Herman W. and Anna "Viola" (Kaltenbach) Heberlein. Don was a graduate of Pleasant View Grade School, Liberty Unit 2 High School in 1951, the University of Illinois in 1955 with a bachelor of science and from Western Illinois University with a masters degree in business administration in 1977 with membership in the National Honor Society Phi Kappa Phi. He served in the United States Navy from 1956 through 1957 in the Pacific. Don was employed at the Firestone Quincy Plant and then Electric Wheel Co. in sales and accounting from January 1958 through June 1983, retiring after 25 years. Don was then later employed at the Illinois Veterans Home for 16 years as an accountant, retiring on Dec. 31, 1999. Don was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Western Catholic Union, the Catholic War Veterans, the Adams County Farm Bureau, and the AFSCME Retired State Employees. He is survived by a sister: Loretta Koch of Quincy, sisters-in-law: Virginia Heberlein and Marilyn Heberlein. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Ann Loos and her husband Glen; brothers: Leo Heberlein and Bernard 'Bernie' Heberlein and a brother-in-law, Jim Koch; A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Catholic Church, Liberty. Interment in St. Brigid Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Brigid Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Brigid Cemetery Fund or to the Blessing Foundation for Hospice. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020