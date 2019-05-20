QUINCY-- Donald "Don" Holtschlag, age 94, of Curtis Creek, died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. He was born on July 11, 1924, in Quincy, a son of Lawrence and Margaret (Karch) Holtschlag. Don married Caroline (Heckle) Holtschlag on Feb. 22, 1949, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Quincy. She preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2009. Don served his country in the Army Quarter Master Transportation Corp. for the Air Force in the CBI Theater from 1943-1946. He was the supervisor of quality control at Gardner Denver from 1948 until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, previously of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Don was a former member of the Machinist Union, Holy Name Society at St. Boniface Church, Knights of Columbus, PTA for St. Boniface and Notre Dame Schools, coached CYO volleyball for St. Boniface Grade School, and helped found the Curtis Creek R.O.M.E.O.'s. Don is survived by one daughter, Donna Druffel of Wells, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Sean) Rockwell, Matthew (Kara) Druffel, Mark Druffel, Joe "Gus" Druffel, Dr. Benjamin Druffel, David (Amanda) Druffel and Elizabeth (Brandon) Druffel; and four great-grandchildren, Braedon, Samantha, Alison, Aaron and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Vicky Holtschlag; a son-in-law, Michael Druffel; a brother, Lester Holtschlag; and a sister Lucille Sippel. "And that's all there is to it, as far as that part of it is concerned." A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Rev. Chris Comerford the Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Church. Funeral arrangements are with the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 20 to May 22, 2019