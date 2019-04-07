Resources More Obituaries for Donald Kerr Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Isaac Kerr Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald Isaac Kerr Jr., 86, of Warsaw, died Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born Nov. 11, 1932, to Donald I. Kerr Sr. and Anabel Lyell Kerr of Warsaw, Rocky Run Township, at Graham Hospital in Keokuk, Iowa. He attended White Prairie Grade School and graduated from the eighth grade in 1945 and Warsaw High School in 1950. Don graduated from Western Illinois University in Macomb with a degree in vocational agricultural education in 1953 after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean conflict from 1953 to 1955 in both Texas and Germany. On March 6, 1954, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Marilyn (Polly) Thornton at First Presbyterian Church in Warsaw by the Rev. McMaster Kerr. They enjoyed five months together in Germany as Don finished his tour of duty during which they had the opportunity to tour Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland. After his honorable discharge from the Army in January 1955, he enrolled at the University of Illinois at Urbana. He received both his Bachelor of Science degree in 1956 and his Master of Science degree in 1957 while at the university. From 1957 to 1961, Don was employed as the agricultural education instructor at Wyoming Illinois High School. His love of the farm brought him and his family back to his hometown to farm in the Warsaw bottoms in 1961. Don loved his Lord, his wife (Polly) of 65 years, his family and farming with all of his heart. He was a member of the Hancock County Farm Bureau and served on the board of directors for six years. He also served on the Hancock County Grain Co. Board for 10 years serving as president when the new elevator in Warsaw was built. Don had a nine-year tenure serving on the Warsaw Community District 316 Board of Directors and was President of the board for a number of years during the time when the new grade school was built in 1976. Other memberships include the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 05177, the American Legion 0682, Corn Growers Association and the American Soybean Association. Don was a member of First Christian (Disciples of Christ) Church in Keokuk and was leader of the Sunday school "Friendly Class" for a number of years. In addition to his wife of 65 years, Marilyn (Polly) Kerr, survivors include four sons, Donald (Tad) Kerr III (wife Nancy) of Dixon, Victor Kerr (wife Rita) of Warsaw, Brian Kerr (wife Elizabeth) of Ames, Iowa, Jason Kerr of Nashville, Tenn.; a daughter, Tracy Sanders (late husband Jerry) of St. Paul, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Garrett, Matthew, Rebecca, Sarah, Nicole, Olivia and Nathaniel; a brother, Robert Kerr (wife Marie); a niece, Melody Carr; nephew Bob Kerr Jr.; and cousins. Don was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; aunts and uncles. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at First Christian (Disciples of Christ) Church in Keokuk, with Pastor David Turner conducting. Burial with military rites will be in Oakland Cemetery, Warsaw. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. MEMORIALS: First Christian (Disciples of Christ) Church of Keokuk or donor's choice ARRANGEMENTS: Vigen Funeral Home in Keokuk. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries