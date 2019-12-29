|
|
Donald J. DeBoer, 48, of Quincy, died at 7:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Quincy. He was born Dec. 7, 1971, in Quincy, the son of John and Lynn Swanstrom Meyer. Donald had worked as a carpenter for most of his career. Donald enjoyed going for walks and riding his bicycle. He also enjoyed baseball and softball, and he played softball on the Christ Lutheran Church league. Donald was a voracious reader, and he spent a lot of time at the Quincy Public Library. Donald was of the Christian faith. Survivors include, his mother, Lynn Swanstrom-Meyer of Quincy; his brother, Eric (Jeannie) DeBoer; three stepsisters: Susan (Phillip) Shantz of Kitchener, Ontario, Ann (Daniel) Meyer-Savignon of Anton Chico, N.M., and Debbie (Mike Busch) Meyer of Salt Lake City, Utah; three nephews, Quinton, Nolan and Gage DeBoer; two aunts, Sarah (Ron) Dawdy of Pequot Lakes, Minn., and Marianne (Jim) Lauher of Kansas, Ill.; and several cousins. Donald was preceded in death by his father, John F. Meyer. Donald's family will hold a private service at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Public Library or Salvation Army. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019