Donald J. "Don" Hugenberg, 71, of Quincy, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. He was born Jan. 2, 1949, in Quincy, a son of Benjamin and Florence (Blaesing) Hugenberg. He attended and graduated from Quincy High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. On Sept. 5, 1970, Don was joined in marriage to Sheila Rieux in Las Vegas, Nev. Don worked for Electric Wheel for 11 years. He then owned and operated his own cleaning service. He was an extremely hard worker; everything was for his family. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He thoroughly enjoyed watching and helping two of his daughters play softball. He helped coaching at St. Mary's school, loved practicing pitching and never missed a game! He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching games with his grandsons. He loved spending his time with his family, especially his grandchildren, enjoying his favorite meal, fried chicken! Left to cherish Don's memory is his loving wife, Sheila Hugenberg of Quincy; four children, Erika (Eric) Sutton of Quincy, Adria Williams of Geneva, Ill., David (Jennifer) Garnica of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Jessica (Rev. John) Macdonald of the Philippine Islands; six grandchildren, Julia (Dan)Green, Arianne (Tyler) Daugherty, Brayden Nuessen, Jack Nuessen, Laikyn Sutton and Logan Sutton; one great-grandchild, Isabel Green; sister, Delores (Leroy) Obert of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth (Patty) Hugenberg and Robert (Rosie) Hugenberg; a nephew; and a great-niece. Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Quincy Catholic Charities. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020