LORAINE, Ill.-- Donald J. "DJ" Steffen, 23, of Loraine, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the emergency room of Blessing Hospital. He was born Aug. 2, 1995, in Quincy, the son of Raymond D. Steffen and Vicky Frericks Steffen. DJ was a graduate of Payson Seymour High School. He was a farrowing technician for PSM of Carthage, Ill. DJ liked collecting and shooting guns. He loved shooting trap and fishing with his brother and uncle. He enjoyed reading, writing short stories and spending time with family. He also liked to cook and teach his children about "Star Wars." He was a "Harry Potter" connoisseur. He also enjoyed video games. DJ was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was very affectionate and wouldn't leave you without a hug. He is survived by his mother, Vicky Frericks of Quincy; father, Ray Steffen of Loraine; maternal grandmother, Marcia Frericks; paternal grandmother, Kay Steffen; children, Bentley, Abel and Presleigh Steffen; brother, Jody Steffen; fiance, Brandy VanHyning; and aunts and uncles, Annette Riley and her husband Jason, Christina Frericks, Janice Stroud and her husband Doug, Cameron Steffen and his girlfriend Debra Gardner, and Marshall Steffen and his wife Libby Ann. Numerous cousins and other relatives also survive. DJ was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bob Frericks, and his paternal grandfather, Don Steffen. SERVICES: 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, in the New Loraine Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: An educational fund for his children in the care of Ray Steffen and Vicky Frericks. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019