|
|
Donald James Stolte, 84, of Payson, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Illinois to Walter and Thelma Stolte of New Canton. He married Sherry Ardrey of Hannibal Mo., Survivors include four children, Darla Moon, Donald (Zane), Dinah Bounds and Darren; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were three brothers, Walter, Robert and William; and a sister, Anna Mae Bryan. Don worked in construction for K&B Builders of West Quincy for 50 years. Don was an athletic swimmer and loved weekends on the river. Don became a Christian in 1974 under the ministry of the Rev T.T. Ward. He was involved in bus and street ministries. Later he joined Dick Vance and Lindell Shumake in prison outreach for years. Don was also involved in Bible studies and outreach ministries with Pastor Bob Cook and Eugene (Beaver) Creech. Don became a missionary to the Philippines in the 1980s. Don always said, "You may never know how many lives you have touched and influenced until we see Jesus." Don and Sherry sponsored the "Twinkling of an Eye" billboard in East Hannibal on old 79 Highway and Route 106 for years. Don's famous words were: "It's a beautiful day for the Lord to come." Upon retirement, Don was a train conductor for the Twainland Express Tourist. Don and Sherry moved to Texas in 2017. Don was proud to be a part of the Stolte lineage: His grandma, Ida, came from Germany. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to God's Harvester's Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 922, Hannibal, MO 63401. A memorial service will be officiated by Don's most admired Christian role models, the Revs. C.M. Cole and Lindell Shumake at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at New Hope Gospel Center, 1005 Lyon St., Hannibal. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 25 to July 27, 2020