Donald 'Don' Joe Chaplin, 74, of Barry, Ill., passed away on Nov. 30, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 16, 1945, in Pittsfield, Ill., to John A. Chaplin and Bertha E. (Walk) Chaplin. Don graduated from Milton High School. He had been driving semi trucks for various companies since he was 15. Don was a 'jack of all trades' and dabbled in farming and electrical work. He loved to ride his Goldwing motorcycle, fish and dance at the local square dances. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by five sons, Michael (Cathy) Chaplin of Florida, William (Julie) Chaplin of Barry, Ill., Joseph (Misty) of Arizona, and Terry (Erica) Eisenburg of New Salem, Ill.; one daughter, Christina (Brian) Sunde of Barry, Ill.; a stepson, Lewis (Toni) Shepard of Louisiana, Mo.; a brother, Allen Baldwin of Pittsfield, Ill.; and two sisters, Wanda Smith of Joplin, Mo., and Annabel McDonald. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Keith (Dominique) Sunde, Amber Sunde, Crystal Kirby, William Chaplin Jr., Raejean Chaplin, Erica Chaplin, Rae Ann Chaplin, Journee Eisenburg; three great-grandchildren, Ellianna, Keegan and Ashton Sunde; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Chaplin and John Glenn Chaplin; two sisters, Ima Lee Howell and Carol Jean Gratton; a brother, sister and nephew in infancy; and two nieces, Mandy and Christine. No services are being held at this time. Cremation rites are being accorded. Disposition of the ashes will take place at a later date at Blue River Cemetery near Detroit, Ill. Memorials may be left to the family in care of Niebur Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be left at nieburfh.com and whig.com. Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is handling the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019