|
|
Donald Lee Klusmeyer, 79, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his children, on Saturday, June 13, 2020. While leaving God's earth during peak fishing season was not his plan, his earthly body wore out, and he was reunited with the love of his life, Judy (Reichert) Klusmeyer, who passed away Nov. 28, 1997. Don, known by many as "Donnie," was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Quincy, a son of William "Bud" and Blanche Klusmeyer. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy, on Feb. 24, 1962, at St. James Lutheran Church. Throughout their 35 years together, they enjoyed a life full of family get-togethers, friends, travels, and many projects that Judy envisioned and Don brought to life. Along with his wife and in-laws (Al and Margie Reichert), he was co-owner of "the Barn." Many may remember him checking your ID or escorting you out the door. He worked as a firefighter for the Tri-Township Fire Department. He was an operating engineer, Local 965. He retired in 2007 from the Adams County Highway Department. Don and Judy owned and operated the Flying Inn Bar and Grill, a business they both enjoyed until retirement in 1996 due to Judy's illness. Don loved to fish and had many favorite fishing holes. He also enjoyed boating, mushroom hunting, road trips, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and family poker game days. He was an avid Cubs and Chiefs fan. He had a lifelong love for rodeos and horses. He showed his horse, Smokey, in many county fairs. Don enjoyed drinking a beer and visiting with his friends. Survivors include two daughters, Lori Courtney (Brad Weisenberger) of Liberty, and Tara Klusmeyer (Dave Rettenmeier) of Quincy; a son, Keith (Pam) Klusmeyer of Quincy; 12 grandchildren, Jake (Sara), Mika and Brandon Courtney, Bryce, Miles and Ravin Klusmeyer, Reese, Riley, Austin and Alec Rettenmeier, Kyle (Sarah) Weisenberger and Jessica (Shaun) Livers; five great-grandchildren, Coralee Courtney, Aria and Emma Courtney, Benson Courtney and Ember Weisenberger; one brother, Richard "Dick" Klusmeyer; three sisters, Karen Kiefer, Diane Prunty and Judi McKinney; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, preceding him in death were his parents; in-laws; sister, Sherry (Pat) Killday; and brothers-in-law, Kent Prunty and Jim Kiefer. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. James Lutheran Church, with the Rev. M. Rempfer officiating. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 17 to June 19, 2020