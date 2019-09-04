Home

Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
(217) 285-5505
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
Donald LeeRoy Hurshman Obituary
Donald LeeRoy Hurshman, 82, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home in Pittsfield, Ill. He was born on Nov. 15, 1936, in Quincy, Ill., to Floyd and Geneva Ballinger Hurshman. He married Nedra Mae Newingham in 2010 after 10 years of companionship.

Don Joined the U.S. Navy in September 1954, and served until November 1957. His working career was in maintenance and managing/foreman. He worked for Awerkamp Machine, Firestone and Maytag. Don retired from Maytag in 1999. He was a hardworking man who lived a good life, enjoyed travel and socializing and having a few beers with his friends. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his wife and family.

Don is survived by his wife, Nedra; four children, Terry (Donna) Hurshman, of West Liberty Iowa; Lori (Phil) Wiegand, of Quincy, Ill.; Brad (Paige) Hurshman of Evansville, Ind.; and Jeff (Lori Moody) Hurshman of Branson, Mo.; step children, Mickey (James) Smith and Jay Lockhart; eleven grandchildren, Brooke (Chad) Morrison, Abby (Nathan) Pilcher, Brandon Neisen, Austin Wiegand, Evan Wiegand, Landon Hurshman, Reese Hurshman, Blakely Hurshman, Nicholas Hurshman, Nathan Hurshman, and Avery Hurshman; six great-grandchildren, Isabel Morrison, Ava Morrison, Amelia Morrison, Chloe Pilcher, Elena Pilcher, and Lindy Pilcher; a sister, Laura Hurshman of California; special cousin Roberta Sheridan of Millstadt, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Weston Morrison; and his sister, Rokita Shelton.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield, Ill. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Shearer Cemetery in New Canton, Ill. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Pittsfield Public Library or Shearer Cemetery. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
