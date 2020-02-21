Home

Donald O. Owens Obituary
Mr. Donald O. Owens, 97, of rural Baylis, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy.

He was born May 30, 1922, near Concord, Ill., to Earnest and Emma (Vortman) Owens. They preceded him in death.

He married Vera Lucille Hoos on Nov. 5, 1942, in Palmyra, Mo. She died April 8, 1996.

Survivors include three sons, Thomas Owens, Donald W. Owens and wife Carol, and James Owens; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter Jeannette; two grandchildren; four brothers; and one sister.

Donald was a farmer who loved world travel and enjoyed hunting and telling stories.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry.

Burial will be in Mound Prairie Cemetery in Beverly.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Mound Prairie Cemetery Association.

Condolences may be expressed online at kirganfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
