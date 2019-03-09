Donald Paul Powell, 76, of Plymouth, died after a valiant battle with PSP, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, at 1:23 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019. Don was born Oct. 6, 1942, at home on the family farm to Paul and Jean (Douglas) Powell. He married Vicki Reuck on June 25, 1961, in Denver, Ill. She survives. Don attended Plymouth High School and worked at the family farm for most of his life. He always loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, loved shooting trap and playing golf as long as he was able. In his earlier years he also enjoyed playing basketball and softball. He loved being with family and friends. Another passion for Don was eating. He loved good food and took his time enjoying his meal. Don came to Christ about 20 years ago, professing his faith by baptism and then later joined First Baptist Church of Plymouth. Special thanks go to MDH Hospice staff who were all so helpful and very caring, to Pastor Jerry Taylor, the First Baptist Church family, and our family and friends for continued help and support. In addition to his devoted wife, Vicki, survivors include two children, Rollin Brent (Suzanne) Powell of Purcellville, Va., and Brenda (Darin) Allen of Plymouth; five grandchildren, Meghan, William and Benjamin Powell, and Lauren and Claire Allen; a sister, Carolyn (Ralph) Frakes; a brother, Edwin (Sue) Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Jean Powell; brothers Johnny Dean and Robert Powell; and a sister, Deanna Cathcart. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at First Baptist Church of Plymouth with Pastor Jerry Taylor conducting. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery near Plymouth. VISITATION: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church. MEMORIALS: First Baptist Church of Plymouth or MDH Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary