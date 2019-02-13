QUINCY -- Donald R. Faler, 92, of Quincy, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. Don was born Feb. 6, 1927 in Camp Point, to Bert and Edith Swisher Faler. He married Carlene Schildt on Jan. 20, 1945, in Palmyra, Mo. She died March 25, 1953. He married Ruth Fry Thomas on Oct. 4, 1953, in Bowling Green. She died March 25, 2011. For the past seven years, Don has shared his life with Rosalie Walker. Mr. Faler served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Don began his career with Cylindro Gas Co. where he worked for 20 years until he became a co-owner of an electrical business for eight years. In 1966, Don joined JM Huber Corp., where he worked in electrical/maintenance until his retirement in 1988. Don was an active member of Union United Methodist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed golfing, camping and traveling, spending many winters in Florida. Don called square dancing for 27 years and loved helping others by volunteering at Blessing Hospital for many years. In addition to Rosalie, survivors include four children, Sharon Bittle (Dean) of Harrisburg, Ill., Jerry Thomas (Trish) of Longwood, Fla., David Faler (Linda) of Quincy and Dianne Sajban (Ron) of Meza, Ariz.; seven grandchildren, Leigh Thomas of Sanford, Fla., Jeff Thomas of Buckeye, Ariz., Amy Brombaugh (Matt) of Harrisburg, Mark Bittle (Sharon) of Barrington, Todd Bittle (Beth) of Harrisburg, Angela Gates (Eric) of Keokuk, Iowa, and Brian Sajban of Phoenix; 10 great-grandchildren, Olivia Gates, Lauren Gates, Sophie Brombaugh, Ben Brombaugh, Miles Brombaugh, Chris Bittle, Alex Bittle, Patrick Bittle, Sarah Bittle and Andrew Bittle; and his extended family with Rosalie, her daughters, Carolyn Tapia (Richard) of Monticello, Iowa, Yvonne Bennett (Pam) and Joan Miller (Greg), both of Quincy, and their families. Mr. Faler was preceded in death by his two wives; parents; a brother, Milbert Faler; a sister, Laura Wood Scheiter; and a daughter of Rosalie, Joyce Leary. The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Home and Blessing Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Don. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday Feb. 15, 2019 at Union Methodist Church with Pastor Carol Stufflebeam conducting. Military honors by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail will follow. Cremation rites will be accorded. Private inurnment will be in Hersman Cemetery. VISITATION: 10 a.m. Friday at the church. MEMORIALS: Union United Methodist Church, Chaddock or Fishing for Freedom. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary