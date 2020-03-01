|
|
Donald R. "Doodlebug" Hayden, 84, of Pittsfield, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Griggsville Estates in Griggsville. He was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Griggsville to Lyndle and Mary Plummer Hayden. He married Betty Staggs on Sept. 21, 1958, in Pittsfield, and she preceded him in death Feb. 13, 2015. Don graduated from Pittsfield High School and went on to join the U.S. Army Reserves. After returning from the Army Reserves, he joined his parents in their farming and livestock operation, including sale barning. He continued farming on the family farm until his retirement. Don loved walking the farm and Lake Pittsfield visiting with campers, fisherman, neighbors, city of Pittsfield employees and strangers. He enjoyed meeting new people and never missed the opportunity to tell a wise crack. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsfield Saukee sporting events, always willing to give his 2 cents' worth of advice to anyone who would listen. Don's hobbies included mushrooming, picking blackberries, shed time with the guys, and in earlier years, bowling, card games and canoeing. He was fond of van rides with his friends from the Estates, especially to the Dari Ripple. Don was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pittsfield. Survivors include a son, Steven (Betty) Hayden of Pittsfield; three daughters, Rhonda Kattelman of St. Louis, Sandy (Dave) Herring of Pittsfield and Debbie (David) Rhodes of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren, Bruce (Lauren) Kattelman, Karley (Josh Carter) Osment, Chelsea Hayden, Clint (Morgan Deeder) Hayden, Jayme Shadowens, Kasey Osment, Cameron Herring and Hayden Osment; two stepgrandsons, Josh Rhodes and Dustin (Natalie) Rhodes; two great-grandchildren, Noah Kattelman and Cece Rhodes; sister, Marcella Hayden of Quincy, Ill.; and his family at Griggsville Estates. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Hayden; and his parents, Lyndle and Mary Hayden. A Mass of Resurrection will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pittsfield, with Father Mark Schulte officiating. Interment will follow in Pittsfield West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Memorials are suggested to the Griggsville Estates Activity Fund or to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020