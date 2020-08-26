Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
217-936-2525
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Maas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Maas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Maas Obituary
Donald R. Maas, 82, of Mendon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Donald was born March 11, 1938, in Quincy to Ralph and Catherine "Margaret" (Thein) Maas. He married Virginia "Ginny" Coulson on Sept. 6, 1958, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Quincy. Donald was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Mendon.

He worked for Electric Wheel for 28 years, volunteered for the Mendon Fire Department for 25 years, and helped to establish and work for Maas Enterprise for 25 years. He loved trains, going on bus trips and camping. He was a collector and an avid Cubs fan.

Survivors include his wife, Ginny, of Mendon; four children, David (Lisa) Maas, Sharon (Rodney) Gooding, Lisa (Don) Rust and Barbara (Greg) Epker; grandchildren, Karrie (Raymond) Voss, Shawn and Shane Gooding, Sarah Hull, Kaylee (Sean Mahaffey) Wittler, Emilie Maas and Riley Epker; great-grandchildren, Madison, Morgan and Brayden Voss, Todd, Aiden and Axton Gooding, Mason and Alayna Hull, Karson Wittler and Axle Mahaffey; and two sisters, Marjorie Medsker and Karen McCallister.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth Ann Maas; three brothers-in-law; and one sister, Darlene McClintic.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Mendon, with Father Jeff Stone officiating.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been suggested to the or St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church.

Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -