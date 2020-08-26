|
|
Donald R. Maas, 82, of Mendon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Donald was born March 11, 1938, in Quincy to Ralph and Catherine "Margaret" (Thein) Maas. He married Virginia "Ginny" Coulson on Sept. 6, 1958, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Quincy. Donald was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Mendon. He worked for Electric Wheel for 28 years, volunteered for the Mendon Fire Department for 25 years, and helped to establish and work for Maas Enterprise for 25 years. He loved trains, going on bus trips and camping. He was a collector and an avid Cubs fan. Survivors include his wife, Ginny, of Mendon; four children, David (Lisa) Maas, Sharon (Rodney) Gooding, Lisa (Don) Rust and Barbara (Greg) Epker; grandchildren, Karrie (Raymond) Voss, Shawn and Shane Gooding, Sarah Hull, Kaylee (Sean Mahaffey) Wittler, Emilie Maas and Riley Epker; great-grandchildren, Madison, Morgan and Brayden Voss, Todd, Aiden and Axton Gooding, Mason and Alayna Hull, Karson Wittler and Axle Mahaffey; and two sisters, Marjorie Medsker and Karen McCallister. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth Ann Maas; three brothers-in-law; and one sister, Darlene McClintic. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Mendon, with Father Jeff Stone officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been suggested to the or St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020