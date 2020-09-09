|
The world has lost one of its brightest lights, Retired SFC Donald Roy Rogan Sr. joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 4, 2020, at Salina Regional Health Center. He was born Dec. 18, 1930, in Quincy, Ill. Donald was the youngest of four boys to Gertrude Norwood and David Rogan. Donald graduated from Quincy High School in 1949 where he was a star athlete in football. He attended Western Illinois State Teacher's College in Macomb, Ill., for one year on a football scholarship, before joining the United States Army in 1951. While in the military, Donald had three tours of duty in Korea, two tours of duty in Vietnam and two tours of duty in Germany. In 1975 while stationed at Fort Riley, Kans., Donald retired after 24 years of meritorious service to his country. Donald was the recipient of the Silver Star, Good Conduct Medal (7th AWD), Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, Army Commendation Medal (2 OLC), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, 2 Bronze Star Medals with 4 o/s bars, National Defense Service Medal and Bronze Star Medal (1 OLC), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea) along with several citations, recommendations and campaign ribbons. In 1975, Donald worked for the State of Kansas as a Supervisor in the Juvenile Department for 19 years, till he retired. Donald was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a member of the Quayle United Methodist Church in Salina, Kansas. On Aug. 30, 1951, Donald married Nadine D. Williams in Canton, Mo. He was 20 years old and she was 17 years old. They celebrated 69 years of marriage before his passing. Donald was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, David, Rudolph and Nipthaniel. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Nadine (Williams) Rogan; sons, Donald R. Rogan Jr., and wife Debra (Hurd) of Grecia, Costa Rica, Michael A. Rogan of Salina, Kans., Gregory A. Rogan of Salina, Kans.; daughter, Di'Ane C. Sanders of Salina, Kans.; grandchildren, Donald R. Rogan III of Salina, Kans., Michelle Rogan of Salina, Kans., Braxton Rogan of Oklahoma City, Okla., Capt. Alexandre Rogan of the United State Air Force stationed at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Savanna (Kenneth) George of Albuquerque, N.M., and Malarie Carmighani of Albuquerque, N.M.; great-grandchildren, Ti'Andre, Ti'Ara, Carnieca, Andrew, Denzel, Pierre, Elspeth and Eros; great-great-grandson, Preston; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home, 310 N. 7th St., Canton, Mo., with Pastor Bruce L. Douglas Sr. officiating. Burial with full military honors by the United States Army will be held in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton, Mo. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, and from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton. Please wear a mask while present in the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made to the V.F.W. or to the s Project in care of Davis Funeral Home, Canton, Mo. Online condolences may be left at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2020