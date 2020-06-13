|
Donald Ray Campbell, 79, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Blessing Hospital. Don was born July 14, 1940, in Quincy to Raymond and Josephine (O'Brien) Campbell. He married Karen Frazier on May 1, 1959, at Ursa Christian Church. Don attended Ursa grade school and Unity High School, graduating in 1958. He graduated from Gem City Business College in 1964. Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves in 1958, and entered active duty in the Pacific Arena from 1958 to 1960. During his grade school years, Don was a paper boy for the town of Ursa. He worked as a busboy/waiter for the Ursa Doo Drop Inn during high school. He worked for one year for Wilton Baker Builders, Packaging Corp. for two years, then joined Sherwin-Williams Paint Co. in 1965, where he worked as credit manager, outside sales rep and store manager in Quincy, retiring in 1995. He returned to Sherwin-Williams as a part-time delivery person until 2005. Don was an active member of Ursa Christian Church during his childhood, then as a youth leader and deacon until 1980. He became a charter member of Faith Christian Church (currently Faith Journey Church as of 2016), where he served as deacon, teller and volunteer at Horizons Social Services. He enjoyed visits with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his dogs, gardening, working in his shop and mowing the yard. Survivors include two sons, Tod (Debbie) Campbell, of Collinsville and Doug (Diane) Campbell of Quincy; four grandchildren, Zachary (Tori) Campbell and Jacob (Carrie) Campbell, both of Quincy, and Brandon and Elizabeth Campbell of Collinsville; one great-granddaughter, Wren Campbell; one great-grandson, Jude Campbell; one sister, Dolores Graham of Ursa, a sister-in-law, Judy Barnett; and a brother and sister-in-law, Cathy (Allen) Tate. Don was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, William Graham and Wayne Barnett. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, in New Providence Cemetery in Ursa with Ryan Wiemelt officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Iowa City Veterans Administration or Faith Journey Church. Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 13 to June 15, 2020