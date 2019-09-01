|
Donald Roy "Don" Pfeiffer, 83, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Sunset Home. Don was born, Feb. 14, 1936, in Chicago, the son of Phebe Cathryn Ebey and Walter Emil Pfeiffer. He married Ruth Van Doren, who preceded him in death. He later married Dorothy "Jan" Jeanette Haislip on June 21, 1991, in Hannibal, Mo. She survives. Donald served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a journeyman bricklayer who worked throughout the Midwest. He enjoyed model trains and collected them. Don liked watching NASCAR races. In addition to his wife, Dorothy Pfeiffer of Quincy, survivors include sons, Mike (Gail) Foote of Clayton, Ill., and Jim Grue; daughters, Lisa (Andrew) Morrison of Quincy and Lori Hogan; grandchildren, Doug, Heather, Jacob, Brad, Kelli, Molly, Tiffany, Blake, Darion, Jillian, Cody and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Zach, Ellie, Alexis, Michaela, Braydon, Branigan, Kaitie, Kelsee, Landon, Brad, Jr., Sydney, Liam, Irelynnd, Maddie, Jacob, Claire and Aubrey. Visitation for Don will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Zehender, Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. A time of reflection of the life of Donald Pfeiffer will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Bethany United Church of Christ Tioga Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Blessing Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019