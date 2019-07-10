QUINCY -- Donald Steele Runkle, 95, of Quincy, died at 2:50 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. He was born on June 18, 1924, in Rushville, Ill., a son of Donald W. and Nancie Steele Runkle. On March 28, 1945, he married Almeda Rittenhouse in Rushville, Ill. She preceded him in death on May 11, 2016. Don graduated from Rushville High School in 1942. After graduation he attended Bradley University for one semester before joining the Army Air Corp in 1943. Don flew many airplanes before moving up to the famous B-17, where he was the chief pilot. His training concluded just as WWII came to an end. He was discharged February of 1946, and returned to the family grocery store where he served as the butcher. Don left Runkle & Runkle Grocery and came to Quincy in 1958, as a Northwestern Mutual Representative. After encouragement from friends, Don went to work for the Moorman Mfg. Company. In 1961 Moorman purchased the Quincy Soybean Company, and Don was transferred there where he served as the Personnel and Public Relations Manager. He also served as the Corporation's Secretary. Don retired on April 19, 1989. He was a loyal member of Faith Presbyterian Church, serving on many committees in leadership roles. His passions were flying and travel, and many times he combined the two. He went so far as to have an UltraLite plane built to his specifications. Both his daughter and son graduated from the University of Illinois with honors, so he adorned his Ultralite with Chief Illiniwek and the Illinois Colors of blue and orange. Survivors include his son-in-law, Kent Adams of Quincy; two granddaughters, Erin Adams (Ben Harvey) of San Diego, Calif., and Jill E. Adams (Vincent Valente) of Oakland, Calif.; a great-grandson, Lorenzo Steele Adams-Valente; a great-granddaughter, Devin Amara Adams Harvey; and a sister-in -law, Mary Helen Runkle; along with many loved nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Teresa Adams, who passed away earlier the same day; his son, Douglas Runkle; his brother and sister-in law, George and Jean Runkle; his brother, Robert Runkle; his sister-in-law, Roberta Rittenhouse; and his brothers-in-law, Randall and Dexter Rittenhouse along with their wives, Evelyn and Shirley. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Faith Presbyterian Church with Rev. Joshua Hall officiating. Military Honors by American Legion Post #37 will follow immediately after the memorial service. A visitation gathering and meal will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church following the services. Private inurnment will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Memorials may be directed to Faith Presbyterian Church. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2019