Donald Scranton, 77, of Pittsfield -- devoted husband and loving father -- passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born May 15, 1942, at Illini Hospital in Pittsfield, the only son of Russell and Beulah Dennison Scranton. A longtime Pike County resident, Don attended Milton Grade School, East Pike High School, Southern Illinois University and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Farm Short Course. For many years, he farmed two properties south and east of Milton and later years was a salesman with Lawson Products in St. Louis. He was active in Milton Christian Church as a youth and Pittsfield United Methodist Church as an adult. Mr. Scranton also was a Farm Bureau member and served on the Illinois State Young Farmers Committee. As an avid golfer, he served a term as chairman of the board of Old Orchard Country Club and helped organized many tournaments. Hobbies included a love of playing bridge and gin rummy, trips involving travel to Florida and bowling as a young adult. Survivors include his wife, Judith Kingery Scranton, whom he married Aug. 11, 1968, at Pittsfield United Methodist Church, and to this union was born one son, Robert Wayne Scranton of St. Louis. Don also is survived by a sister-in-law, Ada (Don) Darrow of Safety Harbor, Fla.; and nieces and a nephew, Susan (Darren) Henninger of Oak Creek, Wis., Christine Adams of Washington, Ill., Marc (Amber) Darrow of Atlanta, Ga., and Kim (Dan) Camp of Sparland, Ill.; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Brittney Henninger of Oak Creek Wis., Ashley (Jake) Anglin and Kaleb Slotter of Washington, Ill., Ethan and Jordan Darrow and Cameron Jackson of Atlanta, Ga., and Abigail, Isabella, Charlotte and Jonathan Camp of Sparland. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will be in Smith Cemetery near Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Pittsfield United Methodist Church or Smith Cemetery. Condolences may be left at nieburfh.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 12 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary