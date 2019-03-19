MAYWOOD, Mo. -- Donald W. Funkenbusch, 86, of Maywood, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Mo. Donald was born May 19, 1932, in Maywood to Archie Lee and Florence Niekamp Funkenbusch. Donald graduated from Palmyra High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Professionally, he was a lifelong Marion County farmer and worked for Electric Wheel for more than 20 years until the business closed. Donald enjoyed reading local newspapers, farm magazines, Louis L'Amour westerns and riding around his farm on his Kubota. Baseball was a passion, as he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was very proud of his family farm, Valley View Farm, which had just been designated as a Century Farm this month. Donald was first married to Marjorie Stratton on May 19, 1951. She preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 1988. Survivors include their three sons, Jeffrey Wayne Funkenbusch (Barb) of Palmyra, Kirk Funkenbusch (Karen) of Columbia, Mo., and Scott Funkenbusch (Kelly) of Maywood; grandchildren Bradley Funkenbusch (Amber), Shelby Kenison (Jake), Kayla Marjorie Funkenbusch and William Funkenbusch (Danielle); great-grandchildren Kaylee, Maddox, Ronan, Eleanna and one on the way; and one brother, Dale Funkenbusch (Ann) of Havanna, Ill. He later married Norma Jean Martin Hagerty-Emerson on Feb. 27,1993. She survives. Survivors include her children, Donna Wilson (Samuel) of Emerson, Mo., Ronna Wheeler (David), Dixon, Ill., Janis Meyers (Jim) of Emerson and Michael Hagerty (Connie) of Emerson; grandchildren Seth Wilson (Mary), Caleb Wilson (Carrie), Leah Whipple (Ryan), Julia Jenkins (Brad), Amanda Amin (Mital), Andrea Wheeler, Matt Wheeler (Laura), Abby Bennett (Jon), Shane Meyers, Nathan Meyers (Brianna), Jaala Lewis (Jason), Janna Powell (J.P.), Jalene Tuley (Tate), Jordan Hagerty, Josh Hagerty and James Hagerty; and great-grandchildren Ethan, Ezra, Norah, Summer, Solomon, Lucy, Annabelle, Lexi, Noah, Addison, Carson, Peyton, Kinsley, Jace, Haven, Levi, Penniah, Oren, Simi, Zoe, Lia, Hadley, Brynne, Ruby and Naomi. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother Roger Funkenbusch, sister Shirley Rathbun, and two stillborn grandchildren, Brett Michael Funkenbusch and Brandon Lee Funkenbusch. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Taylor, Mo. Burial with full military rites will follow. The Rev. Mark Carpenter and the Rev. Jeff Voepel will officiate. Pallbearers will be Bradley Funkenbusch, Will Funkenbusch, Jake Kenison, Browny Rothweiler, Rusty Rothweiler, Jim Woodall and Mark Woodall. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Wilson, Jim Meyers, Michael Hagerty, Michael Stratton and Jason Stratton. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: Donor's choice. ARRANGEMENTS: Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. WEBSITE: lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary