Donald Wright, 80, formerly of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Born Nov. 18, 1938, in Quincy, Don was a son of Fred William and Edna May Banton Wright. Mr. Wright served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960. Don attended Quincy Senior High School. He was employed as a mechanic for many years until his retirement. Don enjoyed archery and hunting and will be remembered for his sense of humor and for being a "jokester." Survivors include two sisters, Lonita Fox (Bobby Don) of Quincy and Karen Wright of Quincy; a brother-in-law, Carl Weedman of Brandenburg, Ky.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne Wright and Dewey Wright; and three sisters, Genelle Weedman, Beverly Carpenter and Mona Moore. Graveside services with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home with Pastor Matthew Hunt officiating. There is no visitation, but friends are invited to attend the graveside service. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund or Salem Church. Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.