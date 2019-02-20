Donna C. Gail, 67, of Quincy, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. She was born Dec. 5, 1951, in Quincy to R. Wallace and Christine (Conley) Gail. Donna was a nurse practitioner with the East Adams County Rural Health Clinic, retiring Dec. 30, 2016, after 20 years of service. Donna served patients at Golden Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point and Hancock County Shelter Care in Augusta for many years. She attended Barnes Hospital School of Nursing. She had a bachelor of science in nursing degree and a master of science in nursing degree, both from St. Louis University. She also has a postmaster's certificate as an adult nurse practitioner from Barnes College at University of Missouri in St. Louis. She was employed at Barnes Hospital from 1971 to 1995. She was a member of the American Nurses Credentialing Commission, American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Illinois Society for Advanced Practice Nurses, Sigma Theta Tau Nu Chi and Pi Pi chapters and Brain Trauma Awareness Organization. Donna was certified in Agra Health Medicine and educated the community on safe ag and farm practices. She was very dedicated to all of her many patients and to the clinic and always filled in for others without complaint. She came in early and stayed late and did so without hesitation. Donna's patients loved her and confided in her, and she respected them all individually. Donna was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, where she served on the finance committee for 13 years. She served as an Eucharistic minister and was devoted to the rosary. She loved to read and enjoyed her dachshund, Greta Mae. Survivors include her mother, Christine Gail, with whom she shared her home; and a sister, Susan Chambers, and her husband, Chuck, of Palmyra, Mo. She was preceded in death by her father. SERVICES: 9:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: St. Anthony Catholic Church or Brain Trauma Awareness Organization. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary