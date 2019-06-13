QUINCY -- Donna Christine Druffel, 68, of Wells, Minn., died Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Bruss Heitner Funeral Home in Wells. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Father Eugene Stenzel will officiate, and burial will be in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Wells. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is in charge of arrangements. Please see brussheitner.com to leave online condolences. Donna Christine was born March 6, 1951, in Quincy, a daughter of Donald and Caroline (Heckle) Holtschlag. Donna attended Notre Dame High School in Quincy. She worked as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell from 1969 until the birth of her first child, when she took on the duties of a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed caring for her children, volunteering at school and entertaining friends when she had time. In 1994, Donna began a second phase of life when her husband, Mike, was transferred to Wells. She and Mike became active members of St. Casimir Church, where Donna often volunteered at the school and was the Faith Formation coordinator for a time. St. Casimir school was invited out to her home, known as the Sweet Pickle Farm, for field trips and picnics where students could launch water bottle rockets and ride in the barrel train. Donna was a member of the Red Coats and occasionally played Mrs. Claus. She was always willing to help when needed or called. Donna is survived by her children, Jennifer (Sean) Rockwell of Springfield, Ill., Matt (Kara) Druffel of Aurora, Colo., Mark Druffel of Sandra Park, N.M., Joseph "Gus" Druffel of Wells, Ben Druffel of Charleston, Ill., David (Amanda) Druffel of St. Clair, Minn., and Elizabeth "Toby" (Brandon) Druffel of Rochester, Minn.; five grandchildren, Braedon and Samantha Druffel, Alison Rockwell, Aaron Druffel and a baby girl on the way. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 13 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary