Donna Jean Schelich (McCaughey), 84, of Columbia, formerly of Quincy, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born March 6, 1935, in Quincy, the daughter of Fred and Bernice (Hickey) McCaughey. She married Vincent Schelich on Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Donna grew up in Quincy and graduated from Quincy Notre Dame in 1953, St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1956 and Quincy College in 1959. Donna spent her career as a Registered Nurse working in the OB unit at St. Mary's Hospital and Blessing Hospital. In her words, she worked in the happiest place in the hospital, where the babies were born. After retirement from Blessing Hospital she enjoyed traveling with friends and family and volunteering at the Quincy Public Library. She also managed the Quincy Catholic Charities Food Pantry part-time. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brother, Greg McCaughey. Donna is survived by three sons, Seth Schelich and wife Julie, Columbia, Missouri, Anthony Schelich and wife Amy, Aurora, Illinois, and Paul Schelich and wife Janeene, Columbia, Missouri; one daughter, Mary Schelich and partner Trent Davidson, St. Louis, Missouri, two sisters, Sharon Holthaus and Pat Dorsey, Quincy, six grandchildren, Jessica, Kiel, Ian, Max and Gabriel Schelich and Angela Lupole; two great grandchildren, Charlotte Lupole and Jack Schelich, nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. A mass in celebration of Donna's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with a luncheon following. She donated her body to science for research. Memorials made to the QND Foundation or Quincy Catholic Charites Food Pantry are preferred.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020