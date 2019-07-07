Donna Lee Marten, 85, of Quincy, passed away at 7:05 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Born July 20, 1933, in Davenport, Iowa, Donna was the daughter of Wesley and Alice Roehs Cook. She married John Herbert Marten on Oct. 20, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. He preceded her in death April 3, 2018. Donna was a member of the Mohassan Daughters of Mokanna in Davenport and the Daughters of the Nile in Quincy. She enjoyed her trips to the casino and especially loved following the activities of her children and grandchildren. On March 1, 1965, Donna and her husband, John, founded Feed Distributors Inc. in Quincy and she served as vice president of the company until the business was sold on Sept. 1, 2016. Survivors include her daughter, Vickey Haxel (Michael) of Quincy; four grandchildren, Connor Haxel (Sarah) of Columbia, Mo., Blaise Haxel, Alyson Tappe and Austin Tappe, all of Quincy; three great-grandchildren, Preslea Haxel, Harrison Michael Haxel and Stella Haxel; a brother-in0law, Jim Marten (Karen) of Walcott, Iowa; four sisters-in-law, Katie Cook of Davenport, Dorothy Marten of Davenport, Bea Marten of Long Grove, Iowa, Marilyn Marten of Big Rock, Iowa; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, John, Mrs. Marten was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Raina Tappe; a grandson, Corey Michael John Haxel; her son-in-law, Ted Tappe; a brother, Wayne Cook; four brothers-in-law, Elmer Marten, Lou Marten, Delmar Marten and Dick Abernathy; and a sister-in-law, Eleanor Abernathy. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Cancer Center or Quincy Notre Dame High School. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 7 to July 9, 2019