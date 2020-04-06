|
|
Donna Lee Walton, 82, of Quincy passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born on Nov. 11, 1937, in Quincy, a daughter of Donald and Wilma (Boge) Merker. She married Edward F. Walton in Quincy on June 27, 1954. He passed away Nov. 24, 1993. Donna and Ed were avid antique gun collectors and owned one of the finest gun collections in the area. Donna was employed by J.C. Penney for many years until she and her husband Ed realized their dream of displaying their gun collection by opening The Museum of Weapons and Early American History in St. Augustine, Fla., in 1984. Donna was the curator of the museum until her retirement in 2005. Survivors include her daughters Delilah L. Walton of Fowler, Tonya S.(Steve) Hurst of Quincy and Darla D. (John Hoener) Walton of Liberty; her sister Barbara J. (Robert) Rokita of Lancaster Calif., a brother Daniel B. (Jean) Merker of Liberty, a sister-in-law June Merker of Quincy, a sister-in law Carolyn Ayres of Quincy; her three grandsons Evan W. (Cecelia) Hurst of Hannibal, Wayne Edward (Alexa) Walton of Madrid Iowa and Wayne Philip Hersey II of Liberty and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, step- father Lawernce Koetters and her brother John William Merker. Private graveside services will be held in Greenmount Cemetery with Rev. Marlin Rempfer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local or Quincy Notre Dame Foundation. www.hansenspear.com Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020